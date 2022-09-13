50-year-old murder convict-turned-banned masseur's parole under review, TDCJ tells ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The parole for a convicted murderer, who has been banned for life from practicing massage therapy in Texas, is under review.

Amanda Hernandez, director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, confirmed on Monday that the parole for Jimmy Simerskey, 50, is being reviewed following allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

Simerskey, who was sentenced to 25 years for a 1999 murder, has been at the center of several ABC13 stories. He is on parole until May 2024.

Last month, Eyewitness News reported that the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) banned Simerskey for life from practicing and teaching massage therapy after finding he engaged in sexual misconduct with clients during massage sessions.

Some of what is in the Agreed Order, that Simerskey signed, is too graphic for television.

TDLR confirmed several women came forward. One woman alleges sexual assault. ABC13 has spoken to two of the alleged victims.

"He was absolutely grooming me to see what I was okay with," a 27-year-old woman said. "I still struggle with it. I still have nightmares."

In addition to the parole review, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms a criminal investigation is underway.

Simerskey has not responded to repeated ABC13 requests for comment. The attorney, who represented him on the murder charge, said he has not spoken to Simerskey in years.

Simerskey last worked at Your Family Chiropractic Care in Cypress. Dr. Walter Hickman, the chiropractor, said he was trying to give Simerskey a second chance when he hired him.

