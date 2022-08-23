Woman says she was victim of massage therapist out on parole for murder, HCSO investigating

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is underway into a massage therapist who has been banned from practicing in Texas for the rest of his life.

ABC13 reported on the lifetime ban of Jimmy Simerskey Jr. on Friday.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation revoked his license for teaching and practicing massage therapy after allegations of sexual misconduct with clients. Simerskey is also on parole for murder until 2024.

On Monday, HCSO said it received three separate reports against Simerskey. One is an active criminal investigation. One of the alleged victims spoke to ABC13.

"I felt violated. I felt so completely exposed," she said. "I was humiliated and so ashamed."

ABC13 is not naming her due to the sexual nature of the allegations. She will be referred to as "Jane Doe" in this report.

Simerskey last worked at Your Family Chiropractic Care in Cypress. He was fired in May, according to Dr. Walter Hickman, after he learned of the alleged assaults.

Doe said she was aware of Simerskey's conviction and his time in prison. She went to him three times and said he kept pushing the boundaries.

Simerskey has not responded to requests for comment.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice tells ABC13 they are checking into whether the allegations violate Simerskey's parole.

"He knows exactly what he's doing and that's why he needs to be stopped (and) why he needs to go back to jail, especially being on parole," Doe said.

Simerskey was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2000 for the 1999 shooting death of Marte Escoffie. He was paroled in 2016 and got his massage therapy license in 2018, according to online records.

