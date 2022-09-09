'He was absolutely grooming me': Woman speaks out after learning her masseur was paroled murderer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another woman has come forward claiming she was also a victim of a murder parolee massage therapist who has been banned from practicing in Texas for the rest of his life.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) revoked Jimmy Simerskey's license for teaching and practicing massage therapy after allegations of sexual misconduct with clients. Simerskey is also on parole for murder until 2024.

"That absolutely terrified me," the 27-year-old woman who has come forward said. "I went to him three times, and each time it got worse. Each time something more."

ABC13 is not identifying the victim due to the sexual nature of the allegations.

In the Agreed Order, obtained by ABC13, TDLR found that Simerskey digitally penetrated one client, and with another, he undressed himself, got on the table, and requested a massage. It reads that he also had sexual contact with her. The findings of fact are graphic, and resulted in his lifetime ban and a $15,000 fine.

The client ABC13 spoke with said Simerskey requested she get undressed, and on her third visit, massaged her private area.

"At that moment, I stood up and said, 'This is enough,'" she recalled.

The woman has filed a report with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, which also confirmed three women have made reports. A criminal investigation is underway.

Simerskey last worked at Your Family Chiropractic Care in Cypress. He was fired in May, according to Dr. Walter Hickman, after he learned of the alleged assaults, but the 27-year-old woman said her incident happened months earlier.

"I still struggle with it. I still have nightmares," she said, adding she had no idea about his murder conviction and thinks it should have been disclosed.

Simerskey has not responded to repeated requests for comment. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles did not respond when ABC13 asked whether Simerskey has violated parole.

"I would like to see him behind bars. I would hope he would go back to prison," the woman said.

