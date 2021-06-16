woman killed

Man gets life in prison after killing woman inside her Habitat for Humanity home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cypress man gets life in prison for stabbing woman 37 times

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old Cypress man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a mother of four inside the Habitat for Humanity home she helped build for her family.

Mauricio Navarrete-Torres was sentenced and fined $10,000 after he was convicted for the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Christine Martinez in the 19900 block of Great Elms Drive in northwest Harris County on Feb. 3, 2017.

The house was built by Habitat for Humanity, and Martinez helped construct the home with her family.

ORIGINAL STORY: Son finds mom's body covered in blood in NW Harris Co.
EMBED More News Videos

FROM 2017: This is our original report on the fatal stabbing that occurred at the victim's home in northwest Harris County.



Martinez's 20-year-old son told investigators that he left the family's home around midnight that night to pick up his younger brother from work.

When they returned home, the brothers found that someone had forced their way inside and stabbed their mother in her bedroom.

Detectives said at the time that one of the brothers found their mother covered in blood and tried to perform CPR, but the woman had died.

Martinez had been stabbed 37 times, said Assistant District Attorney Janna Oswald.

"Ms. Martinez was a loving and caring mother who should have been safe in her own home," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

According to court records, Navarrete-Torres broke into the home and knew where the valuables were because he had been in there as a friend and co-worker of Martinez's children.

"We argued that he has not shown any real remorse or accountability for his actions," Oswald said.

Detectives identified Navarrete-Torres as the prime suspect in the case because of fingerprint identification and because he knew where valuable items were in Martinez's son's room.

The video above is from the original 2017 report on Christine Martinez's fatal stabbing.

For updates on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycypresssentencingmurderwoman killedwoman attackedhabitat for humanitystabbing
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News