23-year-old tutor in The Woodlands admits relationship with teen 'went down a slippery slope'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old had been placed with a new tutor recently at a learning center she had been going to for the past six months in The Woodlands, and according to court documents, "that relationship went down a slippery slope" and turned sexual. The 23-year-old man who was tutoring the teen has been charged and arrested.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Blake Anthony Butschek has been charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual assault of a child.

The girl had been learning under Butschek at Huntington Tutoring Center at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, her parents told investigators.

WARNING: The following contains graphic content and strong language.

The girl had allegedly told her parents about inappropriate emails exchanged between her and Butschek. That's when other uncomfortable details came to light.

After some time, Butschek allegedly stopped using his own email and started using a different email account to hide his identity as the relationship progressed, documents say.

Their conversations allegedly went from talking about her grades, study habits, and her personal life to talking about her sexual likes and dislikes, as well as her sexual experiences with her boyfriend.

On May 13, investigators met with the suspect at the tutoring center, where he admitted to several allegations, as well as expressing how he found the 15-year-old pretty and interesting to talk to.

Among the messages the suspect admitted to sending were "I want to taste you," "You would like my big hands and fingers all over wouldn't you?"

Butschek also told investigators he created a Pinterest page for the teen to upload pictures of herself, which he admitted to masturbating to.

An investigation took place once investigators obtained search warrants for the suspect's electronic devices.

Records state that in emails, Butschek also talked about buying the teenager a sex toy but never did. At some point, the teen started sending the suspect pictures of herself in a bra and panties, records say.

Butschek is also being accused of buying the teenager a new cell phone that her parents didn't know about, and providing her with tobacco vapes and melatonin gummies.

Then on Oct. 18, Butschek was arrested at his residence.

A judge set his bond at $50,000.