HISD teacher's game with student escalated to sex with teen, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former HISD computer teacher is charged with sexual assault of a child after he allegedly had sex multiple times with a student during the 2023 school year.

Jesus Zamora used to teach at Young Women's College Preparatory Academy in southeast Houston. The school, which serves sixth through 12th graders within HISD, is known for its rigorous academic standards and high expectations.

Court documents show the teenager, who was just 15 when the alleged assaults began, made an outcry against the 25-year-old Zamora to her mother, and an investigation was initiated.

Records show the teen told investigators that she and Zamora, who was her advocacy teacher at Young Women's College Preparatory Academy, had engaged in intercourse multiple times on campus.

The victim said she and Zamora allegedly grew a friendship in March 2023 while playing "Game Pigeon" on their phones. During the game, Zamora reportedly told the victim that if he won, she would "owe" him something, according to documents. In one incident, Zamora told the teen she owed him a kiss, and she tried to dodge it as much as possible, but he allegedly forced her to kiss him while in the back of a classroom at the school.

The teen then said that in April 2023, after she had just turned 16, Zamora started asking her to engage in sexual intercourse with him, and when they did, he would take photos of her without her consent.

"It's just heartbreaking to hear things like that," Darryl Parnell, a grandfather of two teens who attend the school, said. "Men. Grown men can't contain themselves around these young girls. If you can't control yourself, you shouldn't be a teacher."

"I'm shocked that it happened in this school," mom Raquel Hanson said. "I know it can happen in any school. It's a sad thing, but we just have to keep on with our daughters, get to know our teachers, and know what's going on."

By Thursday afternoon, HISD officials had not released a statement on the teacher. Investigators say Zamora is also not yet under arrest, but a warrant has been issued.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.

