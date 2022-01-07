Cypress Falls HS teacher accused of keeping son in trunk at COVID test site to avoid exposure by him

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cy-Fair ISD teacher is accused of locking her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her moving vehicle this week at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site because she didn't want to be exposed to him, charging documents state.The school district confirmed Friday that the teacher, 41-year-old Sarah Beam, had a warrant issued for her arrest. She has been an employee with Cy-Fair ISD since 2011, most recently teaching at Cypress Falls High School.Beam's court documents state her charge as felony endangering a child.According to the documentation, Beam had driven to the Pridgeon Stadium testing site on Monday, Jan. 3, when the Cy-Fair ISD director of health services, who was working the drive-thru, saw Beam's vehicle with the teen in the trunk. Beam was said to have acknowledged to the director of health that her son was in the trunk due to him having been tested positive for the coronavirus.The documents state Beam kept him there to prevent her from getting exposed while driving her child to the stadium for additional testing.Investigators went on to state that the health worker asked for Beam to see the child, who, when the trunk was unlatched, was lying down inside. The worker then told Beam no testing would be done until the child moved into the back seat of the vehicle.Cy-Fair ISD police was then called to the test site.CFISD said law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for Beam's arrest. The district added that the child was not harmed.It's not immediately known if she was taken into custody in the aftermath of the incident.Beam is currently on administrative leave.