HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Concerns about an omicron variant surge are sparking long lines in some cities for COVID testing.
In New York City alone, coronavirus testing lines stretched for blocks as some people waited for hours.
With Christmas next week, people may also be getting tested before they join family and friends for holiday gatherings.
If you want to get tested in the Houston area, multiple sites are available, and you can also go to CVS Health and Walgreens locations.
Remember that COVID testing is free, but you should always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage or make an appointment as necessary.
Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
