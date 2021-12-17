coronavirus testing

Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns

EMBED <>More Videos

COVID omicron variant found in 8 Houston wastewater plants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Concerns about an omicron variant surge are sparking long lines in some cities for COVID testing.

In New York City alone, coronavirus testing lines stretched for blocks as some people waited for hours.

With Christmas next week, people may also be getting tested before they join family and friends for holiday gatherings.

If you want to get tested in the Houston area, multiple sites are available, and you can also go to CVS Health and Walgreens locations.

Remember that COVID testing is free, but you should always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage or make an appointment as necessary.



The video above is from previous reporting about omicron variant cases in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Pharmacies limiting number of at-home COVID tests you can buy
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News