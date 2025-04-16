'Waitress' comes to Houston's Hobby Center in sweet and satisfying coproduction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brand-new production of a smash hit musical is headed to Houston! "Waitress" tells the story of resilience, friendship, and the power of following your dreams through the eyes of a baker.

Dan Knechtges, the artistic director for the Theater Under The Stars, joined Eyewitness News to talk about the coproduction.

Knechtges said one word drew him to the musical: Pie! It also features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

TUTS started working with the artistic team at The 5th Avenue in Seattle to bring it to the stage. TUTS has a long history with that theater and a connection through their founder.

Coproductions are an opportunity to create efficiencies in the pre-production process by allowing multiple theatres to share the liability of the initial investment without sacrificing, or otherwise sharing, their total revenue potential.

Knechtges said it isn't a new concept, but it's becoming a more popular option. Coproduction also provides longer periods of employment for actors, which often allows them to earn access to benefits through their respective unions.

TUTS' coproduction of Waitress runs through April 27 at the Hobby Center, and tickets are available online.

