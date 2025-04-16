Alief YMCA to close next month for good amid federal funding cuts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The YMCA in Alief has a little over a month before it closes its doors.

Houston city leaders call the move devastating.

Alief Family YMCA will close May 30, and council member Tiffany Thomas says it's because of financial problems after COVID-19 and ongoing federal funding cuts.

The organization has been around since the 80s, but the building reopened in 2023.

It has been used as a warming and cooling center for those in need.

It offered aquatics, leadership development, basketball, and after-school programs for kids and families.

ABC13 asked council member Thomas if there's any way the doors could stay open.

"I would hope that if there was funding available -- if there was a change in D.C. or if there was a philanthropist that had a connection to the Alief site -- that would be open. But the climate that we're in, the competitive nature of federal dollars, I don't foresee that," Thomas said.

The official notice went out Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas says outreach programs will likely continue, and children who use the Alief YMCA will get bussed to other locations.

