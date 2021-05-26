police chase

Suspects lead HPD on 100 mph chase after armed CVS robbery near Rice Military

CVS customers caught in terrifying robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are still looking for two of four robbers who held up a CVS Pharmacy before going on a high-speed chase.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Houston police say four men barged into the CVS on Washington Avenue near T.C. Jester.

They forced one of the workers into a safe and grabbed stacks of cash and coins, according to police.

The robbers then took off, not knowing a CVS employee had placed a GPS tracker with the money.

Police say the chase ended on Timmons near Alabama in southwest Houston.

A witness took a video outside her window of the end of the chase. You can watch the footage in the video player above.

"They made their way inside. Two of them had pistols, that we know for sure. They ended up holding them at gunpoint," Lieutenant R. Willkens with HPD told ABC13. "They take one of the clerks upstairs, go into the safe, take the money out of the safe. That's how we get the GPS tracker, because they didn't realize it got the tracker."

Police say the robbers also took cell phones from customers and a clerk inside the store.

One robber ran away before the chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, HPD said.

That suspect is still on the run. Three more suspects were involved in the chase.

One of the chase suspects also got away. Police caught the other two suspects, one of whom they say is a teenager.
