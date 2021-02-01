New study connects 'historic' uptick in crime with stay home orders, nationwide protests

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9951147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I look at these stats every day." Mayor Sylvester Turner describes what the city is doing to combat the rising homicide rate.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cities across the country have seen a huge increase in violent crime, but why is it happening?The 13 Investigates team took a look into some new research by The Council on Criminal Justice. Ted Oberg discovered their answers are troubling for anyone looking for a quick and easy turnaround.The uptick in crime we've seen in Houston was replicated across the country, and now researchers are starting to examine why, calling the uptick in murder in 30 cities across America historic.The researchers looked at the effect that COVID-19 had, and the effect of the mass protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, and they say both of them had something to do with the rise in crime.On the plus side, researchers found early COVID-19 stay-at-home orders did reduce murder across American cities. However, once those eased, there's no doubt the stress of the pandemic and the economy allowed for a huge increase in violent crime.The report suggests that as the lockdowns eased, it was about the same time protests over George Floyd's death were heating up, and that reduced community trust in policing and police officers' willingness to proactively police communities."All of that then could have contributed to the uptick in violence that we saw as community members were moving further away from the police taking matters into their own hands to settle disputes," criminologist at UM St. Louis Dr. Rick Rosenfeld said."I think a lot of that has to do with officers being afraid to, to go hands on. They do not want to be the next viral video," Houston Police Officer's Union President Doug Griffith said. "They don't want to be second guessed every time they have to use force."So what can we do about the uptick in crime? The Houston Police Union says Houston needs to add more training to give cops more tools, and researchers agree in part, saying waiting for this uptake to subside naturally just won't work. They say police need to change tactics, but not defund."This case requires urgent action by cities, by their police departments and by city populations who will put pressure on their elected officials and their policy makers to act now," Dr. Rosenfeld said.Those solutions, if they do work, won't work overnight, which could mean 2021 won't see as much of a dip as we all hope.