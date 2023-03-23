Suspect wanted for spending $2K in purchases using stolen credit card across Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is wanted for racking up $2,000 on a stolen credit card in the Houston area last month, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said it needs help locating the suspect accused of stealing a victim's credit card on Feb. 3 at about 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the suspect used the card at multiple locations across the city and made purchases totaling approximately $2,000.

Authorities shared images from surveillance video that caught her shopping using the credit card and a composite drawing of her.

If she looks familiar, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

