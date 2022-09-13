Spring woman out on bond wanted for stealing multiple credit cards, police say

Have you seen this woman? Friendswood police identified Addisha Gerrae Jackson as the suspect accused of stealing credit cards from grocery store shoppers.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Friendswood police have issued warrants for a Spring woman who is accused of going on a credit card theft spree since July.

Addisha Gerrae Jackson has been identified as a suspect in three separate cases, two of which police said happened at local grocery stores.

Jackson's crime spree is believed to have begun back on July 27 at an H-E-B in the 700 block of West Parkwood Avenue. The victim in that incident is an 85-year-old woman who claims her wallet was stolen out of her purse.

The victim was in the middle of shopping in the pharmacy section that morning, police said. Surveillance video appears to show a Black woman lean over the woman's cart to get something off a shelf, but while so, the suspect also point-blank reached into the victim's purse and took her wallet.

Police said the victim's credit card was used at a Kroger in the 3100 block of FM 528.

A 64-year-old woman was Jackson's next victim, according to police. The woman had her wallet stolen while shopping in the greeting card section at a Kroger on North Friendswood Drive, police said.

Surveillance video shows a Black woman approach the victim, but in this case the victim did not have any credit cards in her wallet, only cash. Police said Jackson's accomplice committed the actual theft.

More recently, on Aug. 8, police believe Jackson stole a man's wallet from his wife's purse while she was working at Friendship Haven Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Those credit cards were later used at a Kroger on FM 528 and at a Target on West Bay Area Boulevard.

Jackson was positively identified as the thief. The 27-year-old suspect remains on the run and was actually already out on bond in Harris County for similar crimes.

Police described her to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 280 pounds. Jackson has multiple tattoos, including the names Loretta, Kierra, and Patsy on her wrist, arm, and calf. If you're looking for her, police said she drives a red 2019 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate NST8881.

Below is a mugshot of Jackson from 2021.

She has now been charged in Galveston County for credit/debit card abuse of an elderly person, as well as credit/debit card abuse.

The second woman involved in one of the Friendswood thefts has not yet been identified.