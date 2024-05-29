Man accused of scheme to steal credit cards, including one of dead woman, HPD says

Dustin C. Mitchell is accused of posing as a rabbi in an alleged scheme to steal credit cards, including one belonging to a dead woman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for more victims after a man was arrested for allegedly using a dead woman's credit card.

Investigators said 43-year-old Dustin C. Mitchell would pose as a rabbi in an alleged scheme to steal credit cards.

Mitchell is charged with multiple felonies, including credit card abuse, fraudulent possession of identifying information, and a felon in possession of a firearm. Detectives also claim that Mitchell created fraudulent nonprofits to get funds from members of the Jewish community.

Police said they began looking into Mitchell when he reported a potential hate crime, claiming that someone had spray-painted profanities on his truck. But authorities said Mitchell's story was inconsistent, sparking a much bigger investigation and leading them to believe he spray-painted his own truck.

In a Tuesday press conference, it was also revealed that during Mitchell's recent arrest, authorities found multiple fake law enforcement credentials at his home.

"These findings are concerning in that Mitchell may be impersonating law enforcement officials or to intimidate potential victims," Detective Brian Tsai with HPD's major offenders division said.

Despite the arrest and recent charges, police believe more victims are possible and are asking for them to come forward.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to Mitchell's alleged scheme is urged to contact the major offenders division's office at 713-308-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.