Investigation underway in deadly crash involving woman crossing intersection on Beechnut, HCSO says

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was killed while crossing an intersection in Alief, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened early Friday at 13500 Beechnut at Eldridge Parkway.

Deputies didn't give much information on what exactly happened other than the male driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed briefly but has since reopened.