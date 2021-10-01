Pct. 4 patrol vehicle lands upside down in crash into Humble-area ditch

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 4 patrol car rolled over and landed upside down in a ditch late Thursday night.
It happened just before midnight on FM-1960 at Lee Road near Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Video from the scene showed the deputy's vehicle upside down in a ditch.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.
ABC13 reached out to the Pct. 4 office to ask how the deputy constable is doing after the crash, but we haven't heard back.
