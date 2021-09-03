coronavirus texas

Texas Children's Hospital chaplain describes what pandemic is like for staff and families

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Children's hospital chaplain describes what COVID is like families

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are a lot of children in the hospital, more than any other time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families and workers at Texas Children's Hospital say they are emotionally drained. The hospital's chaplain says he is doing what he can to offer support during these unique times.

James Denham said families don't have the support they used to in the hospital because of COVID-19, so staff have stepped up to be their community.

He says it's getting harder to do that as case numbers rise now that school is back in session.

According to the state, as of Friday morning, there are 282 children in the hospital battling COVID-19.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Hospital chaplain navigates isolation, other challenges during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

James Denham is the chaplain at Texas Children's Hospital. Keeping the distance from parents and patients hasn't stopped his ministry, but it's been difficult. This is his full interview.



It's not just COVID-19 affecting children, but also RSV and other illnesses.

In total, nearly 14,000 Texans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state data also shows that there are only 81 staffed pediatric intensive care unit beds available in all of Texas.

High hospital numbers, COVID-positive or not, mean potentially less medical attention for patients.

Denham said his job has changed a lot because of the virus.

RELATED: Boy who died of COVID is Houston's 1st pediatric virus death without underlying health issues
EMBED More News Videos

Houston's six previous pediatric deaths all had underlying health conditions. The child or teen, who was not vaccinated, died in late July.



"I can't put my hand on a mom in a COVID-positive room. But what I can do is, I can point her to the place of connection. I can point a father to the place of connection," Denham said. "I can point to staff members, the thing that connects them most to their purpose and what brings the meaning. And that is simply sometimes, 'Wow, I see that you love your child so much.'"

He says that right now, the one thing he and staff are focused on is being present for families to help them get through tough times.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Doctors worry COVID surge is more prominent among kids
EMBED More News Videos

A doctor at Texas Children's Hospital said it's too early to tell if the variant is more aggressive among kids. Regardless, she said it is clearly more contagious.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonchildren's healthcoronavirustexas childrens hospitalcoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Huntsville boy loses battle with COVID, RSV
Mom of 10-year-old on life support forced to make tough decision
TOP STORIES
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Show More
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News