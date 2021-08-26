Boy who died of COVID is Houston's 1st pediatric virus death without underlying health issues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston is reporting its first pediatric COVID-19 death with no underlying health conditions.According to an announcement made by the city on Thursday, a boy, who was only identified as being between the ages of 10 and 19 years old, died of the virus.He had no underlying health conditions, according to the Houston Health Department.Houston's six previous pediatric deaths all had underlying health conditions.The child or teen, who was not vaccinated, according to the city, died in late July in a Houston hospital. The city said while he tested positive for the virus, it's currently unknown if he was infected with a COVID variant.The city's health department couldn't release any more information on the boy due to privacy laws."On behalf of the City of Houston, I extend my condolences to the boy's family during their time of grief," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "The death of a loved one under any circumstance is heartbreaking, especially when we have the power to slow the spread and save lives. I encourage all eligible Houstonians ages 12 and older to get vaccinated and wear a face mask in large crowds or areas where you cannot socially distance."The Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for children ages 12 and up, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently authorized for people ages 18 and up.The city is reminding residents that getting vaccinated prevents serious illness, hospitalization, and death, all while reducing the spread of COVID."This tragedy serves as a reminder that children, even without underlying health conditions, can get seriously ill and die from COVID-19," said Dr. David Persse, the chief medical officer for the city of Houston. "Getting vaccinated is not only about protecting you, it's about protecting everyone close to you, especially your family, from serious illness and death."