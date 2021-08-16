covid-19

Doctors worry COVID surge is more prominent among kids

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Doctors worry COVID surge is more prominent among kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Doctors at Texas Children's Hospital said that as of Monday they are treating more than 35 kids who are battling COVID-19. They worry they will see more kids in the coming weeks as schools reopen across southeast Texas.

SEE RELATED STORY: Some Houston-area school districts defying Gov. Abbott's COVID orders

ABC13 spoke with Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, the chief of critical care, who said it's too early to tell if the delta variant is more aggressive among children, resulting in a more severe illness. Regardless, she said it is clearly more contagious.

WATCH: Unvaccinated 18-year-old in ICU battling COVID
EMBED More News Videos

Felix Vazquez's mother said they made the decision together not to get the vaccine, but she said she would do things differently if she could go back in time.



"We are very busy," said Shekerdemian. "We have seen a real surge in COVID admissions over the last few weeks. There's no sign that it is abating."

Another doctor told ABC13 he's really worried about the trajectory of the COVID surge and what it may mean for health care in the greater Houston area.

"We are really worried about what's going to happen," said Dr. Jeffrey Starke, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine. "If we do get a flood of these patients like I said, it is going to affect the health care. If you think your family is not being affected by COVID, that may be true if your family is well. If your family gets a different kind of illness for some reason, you may end up being very affected by COVID in terms of the services you can get for yourself or your children."

RELATED: Texas county judge issues dire warning about ICU beds for children

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 52,931 deaths as of Monday during the pandemic. Its numbers show 59 people ages 19 and younger have died.

For updates on this story, follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthchildren's healthcoronavirustexas childrens hospitalhospitalcoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemichospitalsdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News