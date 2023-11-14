27-year-old correctional officer dies while restraining inmate in Houston County, Texas, TDCJ says

LOVELADY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is demanding answers after a corrections officer died in a Lovelady, Texas, prison unit on Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced on Tuesday that 27-year-old Jovian Motley died at the Wainright Unit in Houston County.

Authorities said the incident happened while Motley was helping other officers restrain an inmate.

Motley's family wants to know what happened and is holding a news conference Tuesday evening. Family members say they did not get officially notified by TDCJ and have received no answers.

The family says it demands that those responsible for Motley's death be held accountable.

The TDCJ says there is an ongoing criminal investigation and will not release any further information.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement following Motley's death:

"Texas grieves for the loss of one of its brave correctional officers, who selflessly put his life on the line each day to protect his community, fellow officers, and Texans. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our correctional officers. Cecilia and I pray for Officer Jovian Motley and his family and ask all Texans to keep his loved ones in their prayers during this heartbreaking time."

Officials said Motley had joined the agency in October 2022.

"Officer Motley was a hero who tragically died while protecting his fellow officers and the public," TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. "His courage and dedication will forever be remembered. We are praying for his family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time."

