Texas COVID-19 surge could be worse than anything the state has seen yet, officials say

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said while case numbers are improving, unvaccinated people are still suffering even though they didn't have to.

Available ICU beds at pandemic low

Here's how many Texas hospitals have run out of ICU beds

During the week ending on Aug. 12, 75 Texas hospitals reported that their ICU beds were filled to capacity. Every week, the federal government releases the ICU capacity data reported by about 200 Texas hospitals with more than four ICU patients or four staffed ICU beds.

Source: Department of Health & Human Services

Credit: Carla Astudillo

Note: Because data for hospitals with fewer than four patients or fewer than four staffed ICU adult beds is redacted, we cannot calculate the percentage of staffed ICU beds. About 200 out of the more than 400 Texas hospitals that reported data to the federal government have fewer than four staffed adult ICU beds at any given time.

Hospitalizations approach a pandemic high

According to Gov. Abbott's office, he is not experiencing any symptoms and is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

A tent was set up to help with the overflow of COVID patients, but there's still not enough staff to attend to the six additional beds.