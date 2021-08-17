texas news

Texas asking FEMA for 5 mortuary trucks to store bodies of COVID victims

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas asking FEMA for mortuary trucks

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As the delta variant continues to rage in Texas, the state is now asking FEMA for five mortuary trailers to store bodies of COVID-19 victims, according to KEYE in Austin.

The video player above shows what those trucks look like.

The request is precautionary and a part of disaster planning, but it's a glimpse of how serious the situation is.

As hospitalizations continue to increase, the Houston area is seeing a real impact on wait times at emergency rooms.

In fact, ABC13 found hundreds of patients have been admitted to the hospital but were left waiting for a bed.

Some hospitals in the Houston area have even said that the latest wave of COVID cases is pushing the health care system to nearly a "breaking point," resulting in some patients having to be transferred out of the city to get medical care.

SEE ALSO:

What to know about delta and other COVID-19 variants of concern

COVID cases pushing Houston hospitals to near breaking point

Patients waiting hours for beds as hospitals max out capacity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasdelta varianttexas newscovid 19 variantcoronavirus texastrailerscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Volleyball players charged after teen says she was forcibly stripped
Astrodome revitalization project could start to take shape next year
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News