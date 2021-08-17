Texas asking FEMA for 5 mortuary trucks to store bodies of COVID victims

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As the delta variant continues to rage in Texas, the state is now asking FEMA for five mortuary trailers to store bodies of COVID-19 victims, according to KEYE in Austin.
The request is precautionary and a part of disaster planning, but it's a glimpse of how serious the situation is.
As hospitalizations continue to increase, the Houston area is seeing a real impact on wait times at emergency rooms.
In fact, ABC13 found hundreds of patients have been admitted to the hospital but were left waiting for a bed.
Some hospitals in the Houston area have even said that the latest wave of COVID cases is pushing the health care system to nearly a "breaking point," resulting in some patients having to be transferred out of the city to get medical care.
