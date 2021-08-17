Texas Gov. Abbott at 'standing room only' event before COVID-positive test revealed

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.



Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.



Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Honor to meet with @JimmieVaughan—brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan and a legendary Texas musician in his own right.



Hope to catch your show in September at the @ErwinCenter. pic.twitter.com/QNv4K8JmhT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.According to a release from his office, Abbott tested positive for the virus on Tuesday."The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently," the statement read.Abbott will isolate himself in the governor's mansion, where he will continue to be tested daily. He is said to be receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.According to his office, Abbott is currently not experiencing symptoms and everyone who has been in close contact with him has been notified. His wife, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, has tested negative.In the 24 hours before the governor's diagnosis went public, Abbott posted photos of himself attending a mostly maskless and crowded event in Collin County.In another tweet posted early Tuesday afternoon, Abbott was seen posing with Jimmie Vaughan, the brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan, though, the actual timing of the photo was not disclosed in the tweet.