Gunman who allegedly fired at bulletproof glass during robbery among 2 suspects wanted by HPD

Houston police are looking for two robbery suspects after one of them allegedly fired at a convenience store clerk and hit a bulletproof glass.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of firing at bulletproof glass during a convenience store robbery in Greater Fifth Ward is one of two suspects being sought by Houston police for the July 1 incident.

Surveillance video from the Houston Police Department shows a man and woman entering the business at about 6:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Market Street.

Police said the two suspects first acted like customers before the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

The man can then be seen walking around the counter while pointing the gun at the clerk.

HPD said he then took the cash and, as he was leaving, fired two shots toward the clerk, hitting the bulletproof glass and taking off on foot.

He's described as a Black man wearing a white muscle shirt, black pants, and black shoes. The second suspect is a Black woman wearing a white shirt and light-colored shorts.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

