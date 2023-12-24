Shooting spurs from altercation outside SE Houston club, leaving 1 dead and 4 injured: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument outside a southeast Houston club resulted in a shooting that killed one person and injured several others in the early hours of Christmas Eve, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened in the 9500 block of Glenvista Street near Monroe Road at a club called Nawlins After Dark.

According to Asst. Chief Megan Howard with HPD, officers responded to a call of a shooting around 3 a.m.

Once they arrived, a man in his 20s was found with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined there was some form of an altercation inside a club where an event was said to be taking place.

HPD said there was an apparent shootout between at least two people who were armed before five individuals allegedly stole a blue Toyota Tundra and fled the scene.

According to police, bullets were found at several businesses across the area and multiple cars were hit.

It was later confirmed that four of the individuals inside the truck suffered gunshot wounds and were dropped off at a nearby hospital. According to police, three of them were non-life-threatening, while one sustained a severe injury.

HPD said all involved are young adult males in their late teens to early 20s.

Officials are searching for the fifth individual in the stolen blue Toyota Tundra with the license plate number JLX 0756.

HPD is asking any witnesses at the scene to come forward if they have any information regarding the shooting.

According to our ABC13 Safety Tracker, this is the third shooting to happen on this same corner since July, and there have been at least nine homicides in the last year.