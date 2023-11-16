Closure of I-69 lanes at Sweetwater Blvd. expected on Nov. 17 to prep for $5M project, TxDOT says

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close both northbound and southbound main lanes of I-69 at Sweetwater Boulevard from 9 p.m. Nov. 17 to 5 a.m. Nov. 20 for a $5 million project, according to a Nov. 14 news release from TxDOT.

The project involves replacing the existing bridge with a new bridge over Oyster Creek. Motorists are advised to follow designated detour routes and anticipate delays, according to the release.

Motorists heading north should take the Sugar Lakes Drive/Williams Trace Boulevard exit, use the frontage road, and get back onto I-69 at the next entrance ramp.

Motorists heading south should exit at Hwy. 6, use the frontage road, and get back onto I-69 at the next entrance ramp.

TxDOT Project Manager Jerimiah Fritz said the project will "substantially be complete," by early December and fully complete by Jan. 12. Construction on the project began in 2022 and has caused various temporary closures during that time.

After this closure, there is one more proposed closure on Dec. 1, Fritz said.

Further updates will be provided through Houston TranStar.

