Conroe police shoot man they say was firing gun into home

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Conroe police shot a man they say was firing a gun into a home on Monday night.

According to officials, Conroe police received a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. about a weapons disturbance at 500 E. Phillips St.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect shooting a gun into a home, which was the same place that the 911 call came from.

Conroe police told ABC13 an officer "engaged the suspect, firing his weapon and striking that suspect."

ABC13 is working to get more information about what exactly happened outside the home, but the suspect was hit.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both Conroe police and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

It's unknown why the suspect was shooting into the home, but police say no one else was hurt.

We've reached out to the police department for an update.

