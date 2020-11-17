6-year-old girl dies after she was hit by Conroe ISD school bus

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A little girl has died in a tragic accident with a school bus in Conroe.

The child was hit at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 1st Street.

Conroe police say the 6-year-old lives near the bus stop. They say it appears she was running late, and ran in front of the bus as it was starting to pull away.

Medics called to the scene started life-saving procedures. The girl was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands where she died of her injuries.

Conroe police interviewed witnesses and reviewed dashcam video from the school bus as part of their on-going investigation of the tragic crash.
