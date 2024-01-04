Friendswood teen charged with friend's murder released on $1 million bond, records show

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Friendswood teenager accused of shooting two friends at his home and killing one of them two days before Christmas was released from the Galveston County Jail Wednesday night.

Connor Hilton, 17, was being held on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the fatal shooting death of Ethan Riley, 18, and for critically wounding Ben Bliek, 20.

His attorney, J.L. Carpenter, guided Hilton, who had a GPS monitoring device on his ankle, to her vehicle as he walked out of jail on a $1 million bond.

On Dec. 23, Friendswood police said they found Hilton visibly upset on the curb in front of his home. According to records, a friend had called 911 from the bathroom after he heard gunshots.

Court records state Hilton later told police he shot his two friends in their heads with a gun his mother bought him, and it was unprovoked. According to court records, he shot Riley first and then Bliek.

Records show that Bliek had defensive wounds, indicating he tried to cover his face.

Riley died the next day. Bliek remains hospitalized. Both families have asked for privacy.

As conditions of his release, Hilton must wear an ankle monitor, stay at a new address in Harris County, except for doctor and lawyer appointments, surrender his passport, and stay off social media.

The Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady released a statement saying his office requested several conditions of bond "for the safety of the community."

Carpenter said her client is "genuinely remorseful." She confirmed to ABC13 that he was seeing a therapist before the shootings. She said there are mental illness issues.

His next court date is scheduled for early February.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office sent the following statement:

"Texas law requires the court to set a bond amount for every criminal defendant, except for capital murder defendants and repeat felons. Connor Hilton is not eligible for a charge of capital murder and is not a repeat felon. Therefore, the Court today set his bond. The Galveston County District Attorney's Office requested bond be set at $1 million dollars. The Court and the Defendant agreed. The District Attorney's Office also requested several conditions of bond for the safety of the community. The Court and Defendant agreed to the requested bond conditions. Pursuant to the Court's order, Defendant's bond is set at $1 million with numerous conditions, including wearing a GPS monitoring device; remaining at his new residential address except for doctor's appointments and legal appointments; surrendering his passport; not accessing any social media; not coming closer than 1,000 feet of any premises where children commonly gather; not communicating with the surviving victims or their families; not coming closer than 200 yards of the surviving victims or their families; not possessing a firearm; not consuming alcohol, drugs, or marijuana; and not violating any state, federal, or other law.



The District Attorney's Office intends to prosecute these cases vigorously. Our Office cannot comment further."

