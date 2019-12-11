Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai named RodeoHouston parade grand marshal

Ohai will be the grand marshal for the annual Downtown Rodeo Parade, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m.
The word is out! We’re excited to announce Houston Dash star, Kealia Ohai, will be the Grand Marshal for the 2020 RODEOHOUSTON Parade!— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 11, 2019
The soccer star took riding lessons last week and already looks like a pro! pic.twitter.com/X1F3si7IZE
"We are thrilled to have Kealia Ohai help us kick off another great year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "Her tremendous leadership and love for the city of Houston can be seen on and off the field, and it is an honor to have her leading our 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade."
Congrats to @KealiaOhai - named the Grand Marshall of the @RODEOHOUSTON - we were with her last week when she was training to ride a horse with her super fan, Anneliese- watch tonight on @abc13houston cc: @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/OuTaFM8FSC— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) December 11, 2019
The soccer star forward and team captain takes over the gig from Houston Texans quarterback and Watt's teammate, Deshaun Watson.
The parade has been a tradition since 1938.
Ohai had quite the year in 2019.
She and Watt got engaged in the Bahamas in May.
She said she had a feeling something was going to happen.
"He was acting weird, so I knew something was going on. It was like 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear. I was like, 'You've never asked me that,'" Ohai said earlier this year.
While many people might be wondering when the big day will happen, Ohai said it could be awhile and said they already feel like they're married.
"We're not in any rush," she said.
If you're interested in going to the parade, the route begins at Bagby and Walker streets, travels from Travis to Bell, and from Bell to Louisiana, before turning on Lamar and ending at Lamar and Bagby streets.
The 2020 Rodeo Run will be held before the parade.
Head to the rodeo's website for more information about the parade.
The video above is from a previous story.
Looking back at the Rodeo Parade's early days
MORE STORIES ON THE RODEO:
RodeoHouston releases concert genre lineup with a few surprises
RodeoHouston releases list of 'The Hideout' performers
Sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at RodeoHouston 2020
A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds