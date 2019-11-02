Sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at RodeoHouston 2020

Now is your child's chance to join the fun.
Entries for Mutton Bustin' at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are now open.
All participants must be either 5 or 6 years old and must not exceed 55 pounds. Click here to apply.
If your child is not chosen, there's still a chance to ride sheep at the Rodeo. You can sign up in the Mutton Bustin' arena in The Junction, but participation is on a first-come, first-serve basis and costs $15. It's open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rides happening each hour.
The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is March 3-22, 2020.
If you plan to sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' and need a strategy to win, check out these kids:
