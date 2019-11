Sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at RodeoHouston 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Little cowgirl proves toughness in Mutton Bustin' at HLSR

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo isn't all about big dudes riding bulls. Some of RodeoHouston's most fierce competitors are 5- and 6-year-old kids who wow the crowds night after night in one of the rodeo's most beloved events: "Mutton Bustin'."Now is your child's chance to join the fun.Entries for Mutton Bustin' at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are now open.All participants must be either 5 or 6 years old and must not exceed 55 pounds. Click here to apply. If your child is not chosen, there's still a chance to ride sheep at the Rodeo. You can sign up in the Mutton Bustin' arena in The Junction, but participation is on a first-come, first-serve basis and costs $15. It's open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rides happening each hour.The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is March 3-22, 2020.If you plan to sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' and need a strategy to win, check out these kids: