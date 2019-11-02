Society

Sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at RodeoHouston 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo isn't all about big dudes riding bulls. Some of RodeoHouston's most fierce competitors are 5- and 6-year-old kids who wow the crowds night after night in one of the rodeo's most beloved events: "Mutton Bustin'."

Now is your child's chance to join the fun.


Entries for Mutton Bustin' at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are now open.

All participants must be either 5 or 6 years old and must not exceed 55 pounds. Click here to apply.

If your child is not chosen, there's still a chance to ride sheep at the Rodeo. You can sign up in the Mutton Bustin' arena in The Junction, but participation is on a first-come, first-serve basis and costs $15. It's open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rides happening each hour.

The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is March 3-22, 2020.

If you plan to sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' and need a strategy to win, check out these kids:


WATCH: Little cowgirl proves toughness in Mutton Bustin' at HLSR
EMBED More News Videos

Little cowgirl proves toughness in Mutton Bustin' at HLSR


WATCH:Mutton-bustin' cowboy comes right out of his boots

EMBED More News Videos

This little wrangler came right out of his boots last night!



WATCH: Boy trains on dad's four wheeler for mutton bustin'
EMBED More News Videos

Colton Teague got the crowd cheering while mutton bustin' at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo



WATCH: This girl's a natural at Mutton Bustin'
EMBED More News Videos

Eleni Rattler had no problem riding her sheep across the stadium at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Katy teen says peers attacked her because of her race
SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD
Grandfather beaten until bloody over parking spot at Home Depot
What the Rockets fan who punched NBA coach said in court
Man gets probation in crash that killed dad and his 4 daughters
David Temple murder trial far from over 20 years later
Father and son discover 100-year-old ship buried on land
Show More
Former Texas State student accused of rape twice in 1 month
Ultimate Pac-Man experience coming to Houston in 2020
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
Off-duty HFD inspector comes to collapsed neighbor's rescue
Texans arrive in London for overseas game with Jaguars
More TOP STORIES News