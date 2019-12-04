rodeo houston

RodeoHouston releases concert genre lineup with a few surprises

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ready to rodeo with country, latin pop, hip-hop and K-pop? The calendar for the 2020 Rodeo Houston entertainment genres has just been released.



The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22.

Tuesday, March 3 - Country
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B
Saturday, March 7 - Country
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno
Monday, March 9 - Country
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop
Wednesday, March 11 - Country
Thursday, March 12 - Country
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop
Saturday, March 14 - Country
Sunday, March 15 - Country
Monday, March 16 - Country
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop
Thursday, March 19 - Country
Friday, March 20 - EDM
Saturday, March 21 - Country
Sunday, March 22 - Country

LOOKING BACK: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds

Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.



The Rodeo usually announces its full line-up on the same day in January, but it looks like it's going to be handled differently next year.

Thursday, Jan. 9: 17 of the 20 entertainers will be announced (excluding the Friday performances).
Thursday, Jan. 16: Tickets for the 17 announced entertainers go on sale.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: The remaining 3 entertainers will be announced (Friday performances).
Thursday, Feb. 6: Tickets for the remaining 3 entertainers go on sale.

