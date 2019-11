RodeoHouston releases list of 'The Hideout' performers

Tues. March 3 - Josh Grider

Wed. March 4 - Wynn Williams

Thurs. March 5 - Croy and the Boys

Fri. March 6 - Jake Worthington

Sat. March 7 - Pauline Reese

Sun. March 8 - Go Tejano Day

Mon. March 9 - Mason Lively

Tues. March 10 - Max Flinn

Wed. March 11 - Big Joe Walker

Thurs. March 12 - Jon Stork

Fri. March 13 (Black Heritage Day) - Leon Chavis and the Zydeco Flames

Sat. March 14 - Chad Cooke Band

Sun. March 15 - Braydon Zink

Mon. March 16 - Sun Valley Station

Tues. March 17 - Market Junction

Wed. March 18 - Grady Spencer & the Work

Thurs. March 19 - Small Town Habit

Fri. March 20 - Texas Renegade

Sat. March 21 - Bubba Westly

Sun. March 22 - Junior Gordon

EMBED >More News Videos Rodeo record breakers: Top 5 performers

Check 'em out! Here are the performers for The Hideout in 2020! Stay tuned for the #RODEOHOUSTON lineup to be announced in January! pic.twitter.com/8Jts8X1Wkm — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) November 25, 2019

We're only three months and six days away from RodeoHouston 2020 and while we don't have the lineup of performers expected to hit the main stage next year, we do have the list of performers for The Hideout.RodeoHouston posted the lineup on their Twitter Monday afternoon and here is who's expected to perform:Also, make sure you stay tuned for the RodeoHouston concert lineup coming in January.