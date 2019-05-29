Kealia Ohai: 10 things to know about JJ Watt's future wife

Here are 10 things to know about J.J.'s leading lady.
1. Her name is pronounced Kay-LEE-uh
2. Her birthday is January 31, 1992.
3. She is blind in her right eye.
4. Her sister Megan is married to Houston Texans' coach Brian Cushing.
5. She is named after Kealia Beach in Hawaii, which is where her father is from.
6. She grew up in Draper, Utah
7. She played soccer at the University of North Carolina.
8. She was the second overall pick in the 2014 National Women's Soccer League.
9. She has played on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.
10. She announced her engagement with J.J. Watt on May 26, 2019.