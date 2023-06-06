Houston police named the two 17-year-old suspects who have so far been arrested, but they expect more. They believe the first attack dates back to May 22.

17-year-olds arrested in series of robberies along bike trail in Third Ward, Mayor Turner says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A series of robberies along the Columbia Bike Trail are believed to be the work of the same criminals, and on Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said two of those suspects had been arrested.

The Houston Police Department announced 17-year-olds Deion Christian and Willie Carroll had been arrested.

There have been at least five reports of people getting robbed since last month.

HPD Executive Chief Larry Satterwhite said he believes the first attack happened on May 22. ABC13 spoke with a victim, who asked to conceal his identity out of fear for his safety. He said he was knocked off his bike at about 11:30 a.m. near Anita Street.

"I was pushed and pushed hard and landed on the ground. (I) propped myself up on my elbow, and within seconds, one of them had pulled a gun on me just a couple of feet from my face, and I knew that the others were behind me," he said.

He told ABC13 the teens asked for his cell phone password and counted down as he struggled to share it - out of breath.

Turner had a message for young people.

"I just want to send a message to many of our young individuals, especially our young males between the ages of 16 to 24. Do not do things that are going to really jeopardize your future. Be very careful who you're associating with, especially as we enter this summer. There is no reason for you to feel like you have to victimize anybody, hurt anybody, rob anybody, shoot anybody," he said.

The mayor said he expects more arrests to be made.

