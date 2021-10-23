Cleveland man indicted on charges in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

Darrell Youngers, 32, is charged with four misdemeanor offenses related to the breach that disrupted a joint session of U.S. Congress as it counted electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election, federal authorities said Friday in a statement.
Youngers was caught on video along with a South Carolina man as they moved through the Capitol building together, federal authorities said. They entered through the Senate Wing door, made their way to the East Rotunda doors and helped other rioters get into the building, according to the U.S. Attorney's of the District of Columbia Office.
Youngers is expected to be arraigned in Washington, but authorities didn't specify when that would happen.
Since Jan. 6, authorities have arrested more than 650 people across the country in connection with the incident, and the investigation continues.
