Galveston not putting beach closure into effect just yet, still must clear GLO process, city says

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parking changes could be coming to Galveston, but if they do, it would not be for several months, officials said.

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, officials said that a new policy would be put in place effective immediately where a section of East Beach would be closed off to vehicles starting on the holiday and going forward.

Mayor Craig Brown said that by closing off some of the beach to vehicles, it would open the area up to foot traffic and be more accommodating to the handicapped.

However, another step has to be met first.

According to the City of Galveston, the closure on the section of the beach east of Stewart Beach will not go into effect immediately.

Instead, the city will need to go through the process with the General Land Office, and that is expected to take several months.

Over the weekend, Galveston was predicted to receive about 500,000 visitors.

