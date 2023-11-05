The 51-year-old driver from Florida was arrested following a high-speed police chase that lasted more than 2.5 hours. The chase ended in a Fulshear neighborhood in Fort Bend County.

Mugshot released of Florida man accused of leading officials on high-speed chase in 18-wheeler

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities released the mugshot of a Florida man who was driving an 18-wheeler while at the center of a high-speed chase across the Houston area on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released 51-year-old Christopher John Lubowski's mugshot following his arrest.

Lubowski was charged with evading and possession of a controlled substance and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Documents show he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Christopher John Lubowski, 51, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for felony charges of evading and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, the chase began in Montgomery County when the Roman Forest Police Department responded to a report of reckless driving.

Lubowski allegedly led authorities from interstate to highway, driving over medians, through red lights, narrowly missing cars, and sideswiping others.

The chase passed through Harris and Fort Bend counties and ended with the help of several additional Houston-area agencies, including the Houston Police Department and the Department of Public Safety.

Eyewitness News obtained video from Roman Forest police, showing the big rig making a U-turn in the middle of the highway before driving right into oncoming traffic.

ABC13 obtained exclusive dashcam video from a driver, showing the moments before the crash where Fernandez was hit by the big rig near Katy Mills.

According to authorities, Lubowski was powering through dense residential neighborhoods and was forced to stop in a Fulshear neighborhood in Fort Bend County.

Police told ABC13 they had to shoot the tires off of the big rig to get it to stop. When Luowski was arrested, police said they found meth inside the truck's cabin.

