18-wheeler driver in custody after high-speed chase that ended in Fort Bend County

Saturday, November 4, 2023 10:12PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is in custody after a high-speed police chase with an 18-wheeler Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the chase began in Montgomery County when a Patton Village PD unit responded to a report of a reckless driving 18-wheeler. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies joined the chase to assist the pursuit.

The chase then passed through Harris County and Fort Bend County and ended with the help of several additional Houston-area agencies, including HPD and DPS, and all required tactical forces, including aviation units.

According to authorities, the suspect is in custody in Montgomery County.

