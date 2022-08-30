32-year-old man killed over parking outside Walmart leaves behind 3 kids

A judge set Christopher David Hernandez's bond on Sunday to $300,000 and said if he bonds out, he will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to court records, a 32-year-old man lost his life over a parking spot outside of Walmart in southwest Houston on Saturday.

Christopher David Hernandez, 23, is charged with Joshua Lazard's murder after police said he shot and killed a stranger in broad daylight.

According to records, Hernandez works as a painter and has no criminal record but now faces possible life behind bars.

A judge set Hernandez's bond on Sunday to $300,000 and called him an extreme danger to the community, with so many bystanders around at the time of the shooting.

As of Monday night, Hernandez posted bond but hasn't gotten out yet. He will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor and is not allowed to drive or have weapons under his bond conditions.

Investigators said the two were arguing outside a Walmart at 9460 West Sam Houston Parkway South at about 3:20 p.m.

"The witness who was just getting her reusable grocery bags out of her car in the Walmart parking lot saw (Lazard) yell at someone, 'You don't know how to drive.' Then saw (Lazard) walking towards the Walmart and saw (Hernandez) approach the complainant," the judge said during probable cause court.

Officials said that's when Hernandez is accused of shooting Lazard several times.

Hernandez is accused of sitting at the McDonald's inside the Walmart after the shooting while he called and waited for police.

A spokesperson with the Houston Police Department said Lazard was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lazard leaves behind a wife and three children, according to his family.