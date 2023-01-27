14-year-old and 16-year-old in custody for shooting death of man in Alief area

An 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested in the shooting death of 18-year-old Christopher Aguilar, killed Jan. 21 in the Alief area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody for the deadly shooting of a young man they allegedly tried to rob in the Alief area last weekend.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez didn't name the teen suspects, but said they both face capital murder charges.

They are also facing additional charges for a similar robbery that occurred in the same area on Jan. 16, just days before Christopher Aguilar's killing.

Aguilar, 18, was shot and killed on Lucky Star Drive Saturday morning. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened during a robbery attempt. Two people approached him asking for money and then shot him, investigators said. Aguilar, who was sitting in his SUV, then lost control and drove into someone's garage.

Back at his house, his cousin was waiting on him.

"My little sister went to McDonald's with him. She got dropped off and we never saw him again," Nancy Ortega, Aguilar's cousin, explained. "That morning he was supposed to take me to work and he wasn't answering my grandma's phone calls."

Sadly, Aguilar's family is familiar with this type of grief.

His mother, Lina Ortega, was murdered in southwest Houston 12 years ago. Her case remains unsolved.

The family has since created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

