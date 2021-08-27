fort bend isd

Fort Bend ISD names lone finalist for superintendent post

By Laura Aebi and Claire Shoop
EMBED <>More Videos

Christie Whitbeck to become Fort Bend ISD's next superintendent

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Christie Whitbeck, superintendent of Bryan ISD, will be Fort Bend ISD's next superintendent.

The board of trustees announced Whitbeck as their lone superintendent finalist during a specially-called meeting Aug. 26. The district did not specify when she would officially start in the role. Six trustees voted to approve Whitbeck as the district's lone superintendent finalist, with only trustee Denettta Williams abstaining from the vote.

RELATED: In split vote, Fort Bend ISD delays superintendent search

"We had an exhaustive search," FBISD board trustee Jim Rice said. "Bryan ISD and all of the individuals spoke very highly of her work ethic, her integrity and her ability to bring the community together. ... I know Dr. Whitbeck from her previous time here, and I know that she's going to do an outstanding job for us. So, welcome home."

Whitbeck served as deputy superintendent for FBISD for more than three years before taking a superintendent role at Bryan ISD in April 2017.

Board President Dave Rosenthal cited comments from Bryan ISD calling Whitbeck an "ally," a "promise-keeper" and an "advocate."

SEE ALSO: Fort Bend ISD shuts down 2 more elementary schools due to COVID

The board conducted superintendent interviews Aug. 9-11 and Aug. 17-20.

Six trustees voted to approve Whitbeck as the district's lone superintendent finalist, with only Trustee Denettta Williams abstaining from the vote. (Image courtesy Fort Bend ISD)



"I am fully committed to a smooth transition; to working with the team; to working with the board to make everything as as great as it can be in this very difficult time," Whitbeck said. "I started as a first grade teacher. I've been a principal at all three levels. I've been many different jobs. [I've been] deputy [superintendent] here. I've been superintendent, but never in my career -- as a child or as an educator -- has it been as challenging as it is right now."

FBISD's former Superintendent Charles Dupre announced his planned resignation in November 2020. His last day with the district was June 10. Since then, Deputy Superintendent Diana Sayavedra has been serving as acting superintendent.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to serve you, to listen, to roll up our sleeves and solve problems, but all the while keeping the main thing [the] children," Whitbeck said.

This story comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsugar landfort bend isdtexas newsschoolsschool boardschoolpublic school
FORT BEND ISD
9/11 20 years later: 'I have to do my part'
9/11 20 years later: 'We just started watching the news all day'
9/11 20 years later: 'I need to be strong for them'
9/11 20 years later: 'We saw the worst of human nature'
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News