Nephew charged, accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer then setting fire at home in Sunnyside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's arson charges have been upgraded to murder, months after being accused of hitting his uncle with a hammer and setting a house on fire on Houston's south side.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Aug. 30, 25-year-old Christoper Cameron Flowers was charged with the death of his uncle, 46-year-old Robert Louis Stephens.

Flowers has remained in custody since the January incident when he was originally charged with arson for a fire that was set to a home on Knoxville near Scott Street.

The Houston Police Department said the family tragedy all started in the Sunnyside neighborhood on Jan. 24.

When officers arrived at the home, at about 12:35 a.m., it was up in flames, and multiple family members ran outside.

Detectives said family members told police that Flowers' uncle had been attacked.

Houston firefighters were able to rescue Stephens, who was taken to the hospital where he died.

Flowers is accused of hitting Stephens with a hammer in the head and assaulting his 54-year-old mother before starting the fire at the home.

Police said his mother had minor injuries, and Flowers had smoke inhalation.

Family members told Eyewitness News that Flowers suffers from mental illness.

The family also told ABC13 back in January that five people were inside the home during the incident, but investigators said three people were in the house.