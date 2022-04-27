California man pretended to be 11-year-old girl online to groom kids into making porn, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A disturbing case of a suspected serial child sex predator out of California has ties in Houston after detectives said that some of his 80 victims were identified in our area.The suspect would pretend to be an 11-year-old girl online and groom children into making pornography, according to authorities.California police arrested 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis back in December, and since then they have been reaching out to victims across the country.So far 80 children have been identified, including four in Houston and three others in Texas. Police said at least 20 more still need to be identified, not just in the United States but around the world.A tip led authorities to Davis at the end of 2021 when officials said they found numerous files in cellphones and accounts that he was using to communicate."On their siblings, on their relatives and other kids that they know and film it and then send that video to our suspect," said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said there are more victims and urge parents to check their kids' electronic devices. If you think your child sent any illicit material to someone named "Lizzy," contact police.