internet sex crimes

California man pretended to be 11-year-old girl online to groom kids into making porn, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

California predator has child victims from Houston, detectives say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A disturbing case of a suspected serial child sex predator out of California has ties in Houston after detectives said that some of his 80 victims were identified in our area.

The suspect would pretend to be an 11-year-old girl online and groom children into making pornography, according to authorities.

California police arrested 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis back in December, and since then they have been reaching out to victims across the country.

So far 80 children have been identified, including four in Houston and three others in Texas. Police said at least 20 more still need to be identified, not just in the United States but around the world.

A tip led authorities to Davis at the end of 2021 when officials said they found numerous files in cellphones and accounts that he was using to communicate.

"On their siblings, on their relatives and other kids that they know and film it and then send that video to our suspect," said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said there are more victims and urge parents to check their kids' electronic devices. If you think your child sent any illicit material to someone named "Lizzy," contact police.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimesex offenderchild pornographyinternet sex crimeschild sex assaultpornography
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INTERNET SEX CRIMES
Authorities seek victims in child exploitation investigation
Survivor opens up about being 'groomed' for sex trafficking at school
Houston man accused of sexually assaulting victims he met online
Louisiana man drives to Houston to meet child for sex, Pct. 1 says
TOP STORIES
Texan Trevor Reed freed from Russia as part of prisoner exchange
Jack in the Box worker shot in hand over dipping sauce charge
Houston Dash suspends head coach following league investigation
Bad Bunny to star as El Muerto in stand-alone Marvel movie
Man has fired shots near Stafford church 3 days in a row, witness says
Montgomery Co. official placed on leave as he faces a felony charge
88-year-old boater found in Texas City Dike
Show More
Boat crashes into metal structure underwater in west Houston
Supreme Court hears arguments in "Remain in Mexico" policy
Unexpected discovery revealed after deadly Gulf Freeway wreck
Expect total closures in final 2 years of 7-year construction project
Watch out for spectacular Wednesday weather
More TOP STORIES News