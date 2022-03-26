child pornography

Former HISD music teacher sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child pornography

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A U.S. District judge has ordered a former HISD music teacher to federal prison after he admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Judge Keith Ellison sentenced former teacher Robert Gasper Peri to 135 months in federal prison. In addition, Peri will serve 10 on supervised release when he completes his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children, register as a sex offender, and will be ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

An investigation revealed that Peri had been communicating and trafficking child porn with other people via his email. Authorities executed a search warrant for his email and residence and seized multiple electronic devices.

A forensic analysis discovered 706 images and 143 videos of child pornography, sadism, and masochism.

Peri will remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility that will be determined in the future.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zahra Jivani Fenelon is prosecuting the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

