Spring man charged with promoting child pornography through 'Kik' messaging app: Records

Raul Borja faces seven counts of child pornography after allegedly sharing the lewd content and attempting to meet with an undercover officer for sexual purposes involving an 8-year-old child.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring man was arrested this week on felony charges, accused of promoting child pornography through a social media messaging app, according to records.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables detained 20-year-old Raul Borja at his home on Bella Mountain Drive.

His arrest came after the High Tech Crimes Unit received several tips in September 2022, and authorities were able to confirm his identity.

During a search warrant, multiple electronics were seized for data to be analyzed, Pct. 4 said.

Court records state Borja was using an app called "Kik" to allegedly promote the lewd content.

Authorities reportedly counted 94 images and videos of child pornography on Borja's messaging app, which he would allegedly send to other users.

Documents also revealed he communicated and tried to meet with an undercover officer for sexual purposes involving an 8-year-old child.

Borja faces seven counts of promotion of child pornography and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $210,000.

Kik social media app safety

Watchdog groups say although the messaging app is very popular among kids, it happens to be one of the most dangerous.

The app has no parental controls, but parents can try different settings and filters to reduce potential dangers.

1. Install a parental control app on your teen's phone. This will let you know what your children do on smartphones and within the Kik app.

2. Opt-in to filters, such as phone contacts, to pair up the account with people you already have saved on your phone.

3. Mute conversations or block users you don't know.

3. Have an open conversation with your teen.

