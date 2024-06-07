2 Splendora ISD employees arrested on child pornography charges

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two employees of Splendora ISD have been arrested and face child pornography charges.

The district confirmed that Isaac Silva, a Peach Creek Elementary employee, and Anthony Jackson, a Splendora High School employee, have been placed on administrative leave pending a law enforcement investigation.

The two were arrested on Thursday by Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputies. Texas DPS is reportedly leading the investigation.

"Splendora ISD is not currently aware of any misconduct connected to the District, but the District will conduct its own administrative investigation in cooperation with law enforcement. Please be assured that the safety and security of our children remain our top priority," Dr. Jeff Burke, Splendora ISD Superintendent, said in a statement.

