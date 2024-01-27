Unlicensed Spring Valley chiropractor gets 25-year sentence for molesting children

SPRING VALLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- An unlicensed Spring Valley chiropractor was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for molesting children almost a decade ago, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Stuart Fraser White, 66, worked as a chiropractor but was not licensed in Texas. He was sentenced on Tuesday by a judge after a Harris County jury found White guilty of super-aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of six during a 14-day jury trial that ended in December.

The jury found that White abused a 5-year-old female relative at his home in Spring Valley.

He was charged and arrested in 2014 after the child disclosed the abuse. Jurors also heard evidence that there were many other incidents and other victims before that victim came forward.

After being convicted in December, White was facing the possibility of life in prison without parole. He opted to have his sentence determined by a judge, who sentenced him to jail until he turned 91 years old.

Assistant District Attorney Denis Nichols, chief of the DA's Crime Against Children Division, handled the case.

"The legislature gave this type of crime such a high minimum because they felt it was a very serious offense that deserved a strict punishment," Nichols said.

"Our children are the most vulnerable victims in our community, and when they are hurt or abused, especially by someone they should be able to trust, it is our duty to seek justice for them," Ogg said. "Thanks to a law passed by legislature, convicted child molesters who abuse young children must spend at least 25 years in prison, day for day."