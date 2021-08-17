Houston man sentenced to 25 years without parole for molesting 3-year-old girl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting a 3-year-old girl.Wilber Curtis Johnson, 30, was given the sentence without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of super aggravated sexual assault of a child for molesting a young girl on Oct. 1, 2015."We have a duty to protect the most vulnerable in our community," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "When someone molests a child under the age of six, our law provides for them to serve every single day of their prison sentence without the chance of parole, and in a case like this, that is a just and fair sentence."Cases of super aggravated sexual assault of a child typically involve penetration of or contact between the complainant's sexual organ or mouth.Johnson is accused of molesting the 3-year-old in the bathtub while he supervised her in 2015.According to the district attorney's office, the young girl made an outcry to her father and grandmother days later about being touched inappropriately. That's when her family contacted the Houston Police Department.Investigators reportedly interviewed the child, who was able to tell them what happened. Police then filed charges against Johnson, who sometimes took care of the 3-year-old."She was only able to defend herself by splashing water on him while it was happening and by telling her dad what happened," said Assistant District Attorney Edward Appelbaum. "She defended herself the best way that she could."